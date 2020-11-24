WATCH: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev are crowned Season 29 ‘Dancing with The Stars’ champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And the winner is…Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev!

It’s been an exciting 29th season of Dancing with The Stars! During Monday night’s finale, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Justina Machado showed off their best dance moves in hopes of walking away with the coveted mirror ball trophy. While each pro-celebrity couple hit the dance floor to perform one past dance ensemble and freestyle, it was Kaitlyn that stole the show and viewer’s votes.

Nev Schulman, famously known for hosting MTV’s “Catfish”, came in second with his partner Jenna Johnson.

The winner’s reveal:

The 35-year-old former Bachelorette performed a sultry Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears along with an energetic freestyle to “Sparkling Diamonds” From “Moulin Rouge”. Re-watch both performances below.

Kaitlyn’s Tango

Kaitlyn’s Freestyle

During an exclusive interview with GMA, Kaitlyn and Artem reacted to their big win.

“It felt like a long time coming. I’ve been thinking about this for 5 years. So, to finally be here in this moment it feels very surreal.”

Nev Schulman, Nelly and Justina Machado also visited GMA to discuss their individual journeys in the competition.

Congratulations to Kaitlyn and to all Dancing with The Stars finalists!