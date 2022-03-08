Watch: ‘American Idol’ Week 2 must-see auditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have just entered week two of American Idol auditions, and it looks like their quest to find America’s next superstar is already coming into fruition. During Sunday’s new episode, which aired at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV 4, the judges and viewers met another group of incredible Idol hopefuls.

Between a former beauty queen, young teens, and a grocery store worker, prepare to be wow-ed by fresh talent you may have never seen coming! Here is a round-up of these must-see performances in case you missed it.

Kenedi Anderson deserves all of the “Applause”

(ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON

American Idol may have just witnessed another superstar in the making. Kenedi Anderson is clearly born to perform and has no issue making a lasting impression on the judges and winning this week’s platinum ticket. The 17-year-old covers Lady Gaga’s “Applause” and leaves the judges speechless. They question why she hasn’t been recruited by the music industry yet and suggest her life is about to change for the better.

Watch here.

Will this former Miss America become the next American Idol?

(ABC/Eric McCandless) BETTY

Betty may have won the Miss America crown in 2016, but she’s hoping to snag a new title! While her dream is to become a Disney Princess impersonator, she proves that she may also have a career in singing. She impresses the judges with a cover of “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson.

Watch here.

Leah Marlene embraces her talent and “strangeness”

(ABC/Eric McCandless) LEAH MARLENE

Leah Marlene may be from Normal, IL, but her personality is far from ordinary! The 20-year-old is confident she’ll get a platinum ticket and runs straight into the audition room to show the judges what she’s made of! She brings her infectious energy and guitar along to perform “Steal My Girl” by One Direction and an original song “Wisher to The Well”.

Watch here.

Mike Parker delivers a sweet cover of “Strawberry Wine”

(ABC/Eric McCandless) MIKE PARKER

Mike Parker is a 27-year-old with a bright future ahead of him! According to the judges, this future may include making it into the “Top 24”! His cover of “Strawberry Wine” left a sweet impression on the judges, earned him a ticket to Hollywood, and even scored him a bear hug from Lionel Richie.

Watch here.

Kelsie Dolin brings Lionel to Tears

(ABC/Eric McCandless) KELSIE DOLIN

In true American Idol fashion, there are always a handful of performances that bring the judges to tears. Kelsie Dolin’s performance did just that. The 18-year-old West Virginia native has dealt with a series of life challenges. Her sister was born addicted to opiates and she recently lost her grandmother to COVID-19. Despite facing adversity, she takes a leap of faith to overcome the fear of performing for an audience for the first time ever. She vows to make her grandmother proud by performing “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson and “When We Were Young” by Adele.

Watch here.

Luke Taylor’s “great” voice is good enough for Luke Bryan

(ABC/Eric McCandless) LUKE G. TAYLOR

Luke Taylor is a young male with a very seasoned voice. The 20-year-old doesn’t even have to sing to impress the judges with his deep-toned voice. While the judges agree he may not be able to compete against other musicians, he still passes through to Hollywood and may just have a career in voice-over acting.

Watch here.

Aaron Westberry keeps it simple, and it’s a success.

(ABC/Eric McCandless) AARON WESTBERRY

When auditioning for one of the biggest singing competitions in America, you’d expect a contestant to be nervous, shy, or overly excited. However, 20-year-old produce stocker Aaron Westberry was calm, cool and a little too collected. He’s deemed American Idol’s most unexcited contestant ever, and the judges question his passion for competing. Nonetheless, his performance and vocals, which have a resemblance to “Owl City” and “James Taylor” (according to the judges), easily earn him a spot in Hollywood week.

Watch here.

Christian Guardino shakes off the nerves and shakes the room

(ABC/Eric McCandless) CHRISTIAN GUARDINO

He’s humble, charming and has a voice of gold. Christian Guardino, a 21-year-old from Long Island, NY is “so honored” to be auditioning in front of Idol’s superstar judges. Before covering “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway he shakes off the nerves and then proceeds to shake the room with his smooth runs, passionate emotion, and pitch-perfect execution of high notes!

Watch here.

Allegra Miles shines with her original song, “Tainted”

(ABC/Eric McCandless) ALLEGRA MILES

Allegra Miles is no stranger to a singing competition. The former “Voice” contestant was known for her remarkable performances, but she’s ready to showcase her talent on the Idol stage. During a short preview clip, she performs an original song called “Tainted” which earns kudos and high remarks from the judges, and a ticket to Hollywood week!

Watch here.

Lady K WOW’s Katy with “Wide Awake” cover

(ABC/Eric McCandless) LADY K

Lady K is the epitome of perseverance. She’s the oldest of four brothers and sisters and recounts life growing up with a single mom. She also tearfully walks viewers through the “hardest things that her family had to go through.” Her brother Papi ended his life after life became “too much” for him and his family. Lady K fights through the pain to make her family proud by covering “Wide Awake” by Katy Perry.

Watch here.

We hope you enjoyed a rundown of Week 2 of “American Idol’s” must-see auditions! Join us for a new episode airing at 8 pm on Sunday, March 13 on My ABC WOTV4!