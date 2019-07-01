Video: Perrigo Charitable Foundation announces big donation to Meals On Wheels Western Michigan







Families in Allegan County who need home delivered meals will now have additional access, thanks to the Perrigo Charitable Foundation’s $40,000 gift to West Michigan’s Meals on Wheels Program.

The gift enables Meals on Wheels to purchase a specialized food delivery truck that can handle deliveries even in the most treacherous Michigan winters. The new vehicle allows for expanded meal delivery to the elderly in Allegan County, Michigan—the same community as Perrigo’s North American Base of Operations. The new vehicle will cover 150 miles of Allegan, County serving more than 300 families with more than 48,000 meals to be delivered on an annual basis across the county.

Tom Farrington, EVP & CIO, President of the Perrigo Foundation says, “The Perrigo Charitable Foundation focuses on health and education, and food delivery to the elderly is a key part of ensuring the health of our communities. With many employees residing here in Allegan, Michigan, this gift is making an impact on the community where they live and work.”

Until Perrigo provided this $40,000 donation, Meals on Wheels delivery drivers were required to use their own car. To show their appreciation, Meals on Wheels West Michigan created a special decal on the side of the truck: “Meals Powered by Perrigo.”