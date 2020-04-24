Video: American Idol Top 20 sing ‘Lean on Me’ & compete from HOME

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The American Idol Top 20 contestants recently gathered together remotely to sing a beautiful rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me”. The music video, which featured appearances from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones is part of a PSA that supports Feeding America ‘s i nitiatives.

Take a look below!

Here’s what to expect during an all new episode of “American Idol”:

For the first time ever in American Idol history, the show will reach its audience in a new way, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Top 20 contestants will resume the competition by performing auditions from different locations across the United States and Canada. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones will be participating from remote locations as well.