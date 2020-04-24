Video: American Idol Top 20 sing ‘Lean on Me’ & compete from HOME

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The American Idol Top 20 contestants recently gathered together remotely to sing a beautiful rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me”. The music video, which featured appearances from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones is part of a PSA that supports Feeding
Take a look below!
Here’s what to expect during an all new episode of “American Idol”:
For the first time ever in American Idol history, the show will reach its audience in a new way, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Top 20 contestants will resume the competition by performing auditions from different locations across the United States and Canada. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones will be participating from remote locations as well.
Don’t miss out on the chance to watch the remaining Idol contestants continue their quest to secure their spots in the Top 10 and obtain the season three title on Sunday, April 26, at