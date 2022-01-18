US Senator Debbie Stabenow discusses Build Back Better Plan

RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You may have heard of the Build Back Better legislation currently being discussed in Congress, but what does it entail, and how will it impact our country and local communities? If you are interested in learning more, tune into the latest episode of AARP Real Possibilities. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joins Paula D. Cunningham to detail the goals of the Build Back Better bill and plans to lower the price of prescription drugs. She also details ways the public can voice their concerns to Senators and local legislators.

