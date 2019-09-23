Unbe-leaf-able fun events in West Michigan this weekend

This weekend marks the first official weekend of the fall season and I have some unbe-LEAF-able fun things for you and your family to enjoy!

Dogs & Donut

It’s a special weekend at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm! Bring the entire family including your four-legged friend for Dogs and Donuts Day! Doggie admission is just $5 with all proceeds going to Humane Society of West Michigan! This event is taking place both Saturday and Sunday!

Battle Creek All-American City Celebration

Battle Creek was recently voted the All-American City Award and to celebrate, they’re holding a fun event on Saturday, September 28th from 11am – 3pm at the Battle Creek YMCA. This event will have free food, face painting, henna, fun workouts, photo booths, inflatables, and even performances by local high school cheer team and marching bands!

Creature Features at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Head to the Kalamazoo Nature Center on Saturday, September 28th from 11am – 12pm for see some of the center’s animals up close and out of their normal enclosures!

Tons of Fall Festivals in West Michigan

There are so many fall festivals this week throughout West Michigan – from corn mazes and crafts to hayrides and haunted attractions. There’s something for everyone this weekend, check out a full list HERE!

Project 1

DisArt presents Voices at Tanglefoot this Saturday, September 28th! Voices will gather and visualize stories of alienation and belonging from disabled community members.

Twilight Tour at John Ball Zoo

Families can experience the zoo in a new light with flashlights and adventures! Head to John Ball Zoo on Friday, Saturday 27th from 7-8:30pm for a guided tour of the zoo as the sun goes down. Kids will be able to learn how to use their senses at night and how animals adapt to the dark.

Hometown Heroes – to benefit Team West Michigan

Nelis’ Dutch Village is honoring and celebrating Hometown Heroes, especially first responders in our community this weekend by giving free admission to them and their families on Saturday, September 28th from 10am – 3pm.

Make it a great weekend, Where You Live!