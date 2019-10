GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Raw edge corduroy is on trend this fall! Head to a Goodwill near you and grab a corduroy skirt.

Grab a pair of scissors and start cutting.

The corduroy mini is what it’s all about. Once you cut the skirt your desired length, pull loose threads to fray the edge. This gives it more of a worn and destroyed look.

Pair this look with some ankle or mid-calf boots and you are ready for a night out with the girls!