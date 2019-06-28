Tips for hanging wall art

In an effort to have fewer nail holes in your walls, a little planning goes a long way. If you have an art-hanging friend, have them hold it up until you find just the right spot, then use a pencil to mark where the nail will go. Keep in mind that it is often better to hang your artwork from a wire than on the frame itself.

If you are hanging it by yourself, or are doing a collage, consider tracing the artwork sizes on paper and taping those to the wall first. That way, you can get the spacing right before using the hammer. Trust your instincts, but here are some design rules to consider:

The CENTER of your art should be 57” high (that’s the height for an average person’s eyes. It is also what most galleries or museums use.

If you have several pieces to collage, treat them as ONE piece and place the largest item in the center or on the bottom left.

Use art to express who YOU are. Be unique and have fun!

I hope you found these tips helpful!

