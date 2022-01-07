‘This is a book about healing’: Ginger Zee talks mental health in new memoir ‘A Little Closer to Home’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ginger Zee is no stranger to West Michigan or all of America! She is the first female Chief Meteorologist for ABC News, a proud alumni of Storm Team 8, former Dancing with The Stars contestant, and a loving wife and mom–to name a few.

Despite her growing list of accolades and accomplishments, Ginger is just like the average person.

Behind the smile and upbeat personality gracing millions of television screens every weekday morning, she can relate to the growing number of Americans suffering from depression, suicide attempts, sexual assault and abuse.

She reveals these heavy truths in her new memoir, “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” available for purchase beginning Tuesday, January 11.

“The beauty of sharing your story is that other people share it with you. It’s the truest, most genuine form of connection that I’ve been able to feel in my entire career and in my whole life, I think as far as a connection outside of people outside of your immediate circle,” she says.

Photo courtesy of Ginger Zee/Seale Ballenger.

In this follow-up memoir to her previous bestselling book, “Natural Disaster”, Ginger is taking readers on a much deeper journey of self-discovery.

“This is a book about healing. A deep healing in a woman, who ten years ago found herself in a mental health hospital, but is now thriving and finding her identity,” the opening line reads.

In celebration of her upcoming book launch and tour, WOTV Reporter Morgan Poole caught up with Ginger in an exclusive interview.

Watch as Ginger discusses her decision to compose a second memoir, the positive life-affirming message she wishes to convey to readers, and ways to lessen the stigma surrounding depression and mental health illnesses in our country.

Watch the exclusive interview in the video player above!

“It’s not about hey let me tell you my deepest darkest secrets. This is about we all have them, we’re all going to have them, maybe you haven’t even had your big trauma yet, but maybe if you read this book, you might know what not to do or what to do a little bit by gleaning something from my story,” Ginger added.

Purchase your copy of “A Little Closer to Home”. Learn more.

Attend the virtual book tour and receive your personalized signed copy. Learn more.