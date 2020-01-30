The ultimate guide for exploring West Michigan’s tourist arractions!





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- During the cold winter months, West Michigan turns into a gorgeous snow capped winter wonderland! Between snowshoeing, skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, and more, West Michigan is filled with fun activities to enjoy, making it the perfect winter destination!



Grab your loved ones and explore these special events and attractions across the state!



Shanty Creek Resort

Head over to Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire for Super Sunday’s! Enjoy a discounted day of skiing and fun between 12pm-4:00pm. For only $33, you’ll receive a lift ticket, rental equipment, and skiing tutorials at their learning stations. What a steal!



(Credit: West Michigan Tourist Association/ Shanty Creek Resort)



NASTAR Midwest Championships

Are you an experienced skier? Check out the Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR Midwest Championships at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. The two-day race will take place February 29th and March 1st. Saturday’s fastest qualifying racers will progress to Sunday’s Race of Champions! Register now!



Cran-Hill Ranch

If skiing isn’t your thing but you still want to hit the snow, stop into Cran-Hill Ranch in Rodney on February 16th for their 2019 Winterfest! From 2:00 pm-6:00 pm families can spend the day riding down tubing hills, sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating, and more!



Ludington State Park

If you REALLY enjoy snowshoeing, head over to the Ludington State Park on February 1st and 15th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm! The lantern-lit trail follows a path leading to a campfire and hot beverage to keep you warm and cozy! A Michigan Recreation Passport is required for entry into the park, but reservations for the event are not required.



Grand Traverse Bike Tours

For the adults in the bunch, visit the Grand Traverse Bike Tours in Suttons Bay to enjoy a Vine to Wine excursion! The tour takes place on Saturdays and will conclude February 29th.



Black Star Farms

For an additional wine experience, visit Black Star farms in Suttons Bay for Snowshoes, Vines, and Wines on February 16th, from 12:00pm-4:00pm.



Muskegon Luge & Adventure Sports Park

For a more unique winter fun experience, check out one of the only four luge tracks in the United States for “Learn to Luge Weekends”! Visit the tracks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until March 8 at the Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park!



(Credit: West Michigan Tourist Association/ Muskegon Luge & Adventure Sports Park)



Leila Arboretum

Feeling creative this winter? First, grab some cardboard and tape to make your very own sled! Then, use your work of art in The Cardboard Sled Race! All ages are welcome to participate on Saturday, February 8th at Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek. Registration will begin at 1:00 pm and the race will start at 2:00 pm.

Free Fishing Weekend

West Michigan offers something for everyone, including fishing lovers! February 15th and 16th is the Free Fishing Weekend, allowing two days where no fishing license is required (fishing regulations still apply).



Looking for even more winter fun?

In addition to the special events, the West Michigan Tourist Association has highlighted winter-long options for everyone all over the state!



Skiing/snowboarding

From resorts to small local ski hills, there are many options in West Michigan to hit the slopes!



Cross country skiing and snowshoeing

West Michigan’s cities offer a wide range of beautiful trails for exploring with friends and family!



Snowmobiling

Trails in the Marquette area

230 miles of trails through forests and along Lake Superior in the Keweenaw Peninsula

Access to 500 miles of trails in Manistee County

Snow-tubing

Slide down the fast-paced hill at Mt. Holiday Ski & Recreation Area

Tubing and toboggan hills at Echo Valley in Kalamazoo

(Credit: West Michigan Tourist Association/ Echo Valley)



Fat-tire biking

Elite Fat Tire Bikes and groomed trails at Timber Ridge RV & Recreation Resort

30 miles of groomed trails in Manistee County

A wide range of trails in the Ludington area

Winding trails in the Holland area

Fishing

80 lakes and four rivers in Manistee County

Ice fishing on the many lakes in Mecosta County

More than 100 lakes and two chains of lakes in Coldwater County

Check out West Michigan’s Snow Sports and Outdoor Recreation for more ideas on how to have the best winter yet!