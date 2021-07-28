The ultimate guide for exploring West Michigan campgrounds: RV parks, forested acres, beaches & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time to round up the crew, load up the RV and head to one of many beautiful campsites in West Michigan. Between parks, forested lands, and gorgeous beaches and shorelines, there are plenty of campsite options to choose from. Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association have a full run-down of places to make the best memories, all while enjoying a S’more or two! Check out their fun list of campsites to visit.

North West Michigan Camping

Looking for a quiet, peaceful night under the starry skies? The Pine River Paddlesport Center in Wellston believes that folks should have the opportunity for a quiet camping experience without having to worry about whether or not their neighbors will have a boom box party at night! At their clean and quiet campground, the ‘quiet hours’ are 24/7, because all of the sites are private and hedged around on three sides with woods. All sites also come with a picnic table, lantern hook, locking garbage can, and a fire pit with an adjustable grate. The sites are rustic, with a clean, central bathroom facility complete with flush toilets, coin-operated showers, and hot running water. Looking for something to do during a beautiful, Michigan summer’s day? You can even rent watercraft at the same location as the campground!



Fisherman’s Island State Park boasts over six miles of unspoiled Lake Michigan shoreline near Charlevoix with 80 rustic campsites, 15 of which are nestled in the dune area shore.



Camp Petosega in Emmet County rests along the Pickerel Lake on 300 forested acres. It has 90 campsites, and also features a sandy beach, playgrounds, a boat launch, and great hiking trails. It’s a perfect spot for fun with the whole family!



Central West Michigan Camping

Mecosta County has quite a selection of public campgrounds for visitors to choose from when they visit. All seven of the Mecosta County Parks have camping amenities to choose from, whether you’re interested in swimming, fishing, or hunting. Also located in Mecosta County is Cran-Hill Ranch, a Christian camping facility able accommodate anything from a tent to the largest of RVs.



There are many beautiful spots for camping in Holland. The Holland State Park campground welcomes visitors to either wooded or beach-adjacent lots, while the Oak Grove Resort offers spots for travel trailers or brand-new camping cabins. Farther from the beach, Drew’s Country Campground or the Dutch Treat Campground offer affordable campsites with great amenities.



Camping near Lake Michigan has its privileges, including forested lands, hiking and biking trails, fishing opportunities and beaches. Make your reservations and pack your gear for a Pure Ludington camping experience. Don’t have camping gear? Rent a cabin at one of Ludington’s locations.



Muskegon State Park offers three miles of beaches, swimming, picnicking, two fishing piers, 12 miles of hiking trails, a boat launch, two campgrounds, and The Blockhouse: a full size replica of Fort Dearborn. The Muskegon State Park Channel Campground offers camping between Lake Michigan, Muskegon Lake, and the Muskegon Channel. From your tent to the beach…that’s a great way to spend summer days and nights!



South West Michigan Camping

Looking to pitch your tent near some fun activities? Visit North America’s largest automobile museum, the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, which has on-site camping so you can enjoy the museum- plus, pets are welcome in the campgrounds!



At Covert/South Haven’s KOA campground, pitch a tent, pull up in an RV or stay in a cabin. Kids enjoy the Jumping Pillow, trampoline basketball, rock climbing wall, gem mining sluice, carpetball, gaga ball, craft time, movie nights, and two fishing ponds. Order pizza, nachos, or a panini from the cafe, and have it delivered to your site. Try some hand-dipped ice cream too. Ready to add to your family memories? Make this KOA your vacation destination!



The Kal-Haven Outpost is a campground and general store located on the Kal-Haven Trail, just four miles from downtown South Haven. The Outpost offers three vacation homes, six spacious family cabins, four roomy couple’s cabins, 20 70 ft. pull through RV sites, wooded primitive sites and a beautiful bathhouse. Nobody wants to miss out on a vacation, especially your pups! Thus, all their lodging options will always remain pet friendly!



When you set up camp at Coldwater Country in south central Michigan, you can wake up to the sunrise, the sounds of birds, and waves hitting the shore. You can stay rustic or modern, in a tent or RV, and enjoy a wonderful, natural getaway.



For great camping in the Lansing area, Cottonwood Campgrounds offers 145 sites for RVs with water, electric, and sewer to primitive and rustic sites. Located near the Lansing River Trail, this is a great getaway with lots of recreational activities, as well as access to the city of Lansing’s amenities. Also in Greater Lansing is the Sleepy Hollow State Park, made up of 181 modern campsites and a no-wake lake in the center of 2,600 acres of river, woods, fields, and trails.



Enjoy special events, homemade ice cream at the ice cream parlor, dinner theater, and homemade turkey dinners at Turkeyville Restaurant when you stay at Camp Turkeyville RV Resort in Marshall.



South Haven has lots of great options to check out for camping! For fun for the whole family, Yogi Bear’s Camp-Resort is a great place to stay to take advantage of outdoor fun, while enjoying resort amenities. Looking for more of a “glamping” experience? Look no further than The Fields of Michigan, a first-of-its-kind luxury glamping experience with great amenities, all nestled within a working blueberry farm. A night inside the enchanted tents of The Fields will transport you back to your childlike wonder, connect you with the untapped Earth and, most importantly, to yourself and your loved ones.



Before you head out on your next adventure, The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) recommends checking with individual campgrounds to determine their policies and limits. Other suggestions for getting out to enjoy camping in Michigan:

Being flexible with stay dates.

Research campgrounds or RV resorts.

Ask to be put on a cancellation or waitlist.

(Information provided by the West Michigan Tourist Association).