The ultimate Christmas karaoke playlist for your holiday get togethers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You’ve waited all month long, getting into the Christmas spirit by trying new holiday themed recipes, decorating your home with tons of twinkle lights, and stuffing your Christmas tree with all the ornaments you’ve caught on sale at your local craft store. Now it’s time for the grand finale!

Being that Christmas is only 4 days away, why not take your holiday celebrations up a notch? Sure, our plans may look a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have a big hurrah! If you’re a Christmas music fanatic, then now’s the perfect time to turn up the volume on all your favorite tunes, break out your best dance moves and host the ultimate karaoke concert in your home!

Here are 44 fa la la-mazing karaoke songs to sing with your family and friends this Christmas!

Photo courtesy of Getty images

1. Christmas Carols- Silent Night

2. Mariah Carey- All I Want for Christmas Is You

3. Brenda Lee- Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

4. Eartha Kitt- Santa Baby

5. Alexandra Burke- Hallelujah

6. Michael Buble- Have Yourself A Very Merry Little Christmas

7. Little Drummer Boy

8. O Come All Ye Faithful

9. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

10. Bobby Helms- Jingle Bell Rock

11. Elvis Presley- Blue Christmas

12. Santa Claus is Coming To Town

13. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

14. Justin Bieber- Mistletoe

15. O Happy Day

16. Let It Snow

17. Last Christmas

18. Feliz Navidad

19. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

20. Santa Tell Me- Ariana Grande

21. Winter Wonderland

22. Let It Go

23. Into The Unknown

24. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)

25. You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch

26. Where Are You Christmas

27. White Christmas

28. A Holly Jolly Christmas

29. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

30. We Wish You A Merry Christmas

31. Underneath The Tree

32. When Christmas Comes To Town

33. Believe

34. Away in A Manger

35. Twelve Days of Christmas

36. Christmas Time Is Here

37. Sia-Snowman

38. Jonas Brothers- Like It’s Christmas

39. Ariana Grande- Snow in California

40. Stevie Wonder- What Christmas Means To Me

41. Taylor Swift- Christmas When You Were Mine

42. Britney Spears- My Only Wish

43. N’Sync- Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

44. Alessia Cara- Make it To Christmas

Happy singing and dancing!