GRAND RAPIDS (Mich). - For John Nolan, the first year on the job as a rookie hasn't been easy. A sneak peek of the shows season finale is below.

Tuesday, April 16th

The Rookie (10:00-11:00 p.m.) – “Free Fall” –

As the rookies prepare for a big exam to see who moves on to the next stage of training, Officer Nolan and Officer Bishop are called to the scene of a murder and learn that the victim may be tied to a potential terrorist attack on the city of Los Angeles.