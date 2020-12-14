The perfect holiday buyer’s guide for bored board gamers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s been a familiar scene in West Michigan over the last 8 months – spending time inside, looking for the things to do. But now, you’ve Monopolized Boardwalk more times than you can count, screamed Yahtzee! until you were hoarse, and are well aware that it was Colonel Mustard in the library with the candlestick. So now what? We thought we’d give you some ideas and help you discover some new games to play with your family, roommate, or other same-household dwellers. Shuffle the cards, roll the dice, and sharpen your scorer’s pencil – it’s time to play!

We like Uno!

Try Perpetual Commotion!

Amazon

Cards with colors? Check! Cards with numbers? Check! So, what’s the difference? Imagine everyone at the table playing Uno simultaneously, as fast as they possibly can. That is Perpetual Commotion. Players each start with a deck of cards – the base game comes with enough decks for 6 to play together. As the round begins, so does the craziness. Playing at the same time (and did I mention as fast as possible?), players work to get rid of their cards by matching card colors in numeric order on piles in the center of the table. Sounds easy, right? The catch – everyone at the table is playing cards onto those same piles at the same time. That Red 7 you’re trying to get rid of? Aunt Edith played hers before your sweaty fingers could pick yours up off the table. Better luck next time slowpoke – Aunt Edith is out of cards and the round is over. Your score is determined by how many cards you managed to play before someone went “out” and the first player to 150 points is the winner.

We like Scattergories!

Try Anomia!

Amazon

If you like the creative wordplay of Scattergories, then Anomia is another great game to try. Each player gets a deck of cards filled with Scattergories-like subjects. As you turn over cards in your deck, keep an eye out for a symbol that matches another player’s card. Find a match? You’re now in a head-to-head battle. The first player to come up with a word that fits the opposing player’s category wins that card. Every match begins a battle of words, so pay close attention – if your opponent sees a match before you do, it’s possible to lose a battle you didn’t even know you were in! Play continues until players’ decks are empty – whoever has won the most cards has won the round. The Party Edition of the game comes with 6 decks featuring more than 400 categories, though a smaller version with only 2 decks is also available.

We like Monopoly or Risk!

Try Settlers of Catan!

Amazon

Settlers of Catan has cemented itself as the gateway into the new resurgence of board game popularity. It strikes an excellent balance between luck and strategy, with a board that can be

configured in thousands of combinations, and multiple paths to victory. If you’re looking to make a hobby out of board games, this is a great place to start. Players compete to control numbered hexagonal spaces (hexes) on a board. Each hex contains a number and a resource. When the number on a hex you control is rolled, that resource is added to your stockpile. Trade resources for control of more hexes, which lead to more resources, and (eventually) victory! The base game supports 4 players, though expansions are available to allow up to 6 players or even change some game play options.

We like Settlers of Catan!

Try Terraforming Mars!

Strong Hold Games (Barnes and Noble)

As you dig deeper into the world of board games, and find yourself with a couple hours free, Terraforming Mars is an excellent next step into more strategic game play. Players represent corporations attempting to colonize Mars. You’ll play cards to choose landforms, affect the climate, and raise the oxygen level. All of these choices can lead you to Victory Points – and would you believe it, whoever ends the game with the most Victory Points is the winner! There are multiple paths to winning, and more cards available than will be used in a single night, so none of your games of Terraforming Mars will look or play the same. Be warned, this game is quite complex, but that also means the opportunity for more strategic thinking, and ultimately a really satisfying win.

We’re really in a hurry – got anything fast?

Try Draftosaurus!

Jurassic Park wasn’t built in a day, but in Draftosaurus you’ll be building a dinosaur themed park in less than 20 minutes! Players take handfuls of colorful dinosaurs and strategically place them in their parks. Different configurations will score different points and the player with the highest total after two rounds is the winner. There is some strategy involved here – after you select your first dino, all players pass their handful of creatures to a player next to them. A complete game of 2 rounds can be played in under 20 minutes, so if you’re looking for something to play before the kids go to bed, Draftosaurus is worth a play!

We’re on the road a lot – got anything portable?

Try QWIXX!

QWIXX is a dice-based game that will easily fit in a purse or backpack pocket. Players take turns rolling colored dice and deciding how to use them. With two of the colors, you’re trying to count from 2 up to 12, while the other two colors are counting down from 12 to 2. You don’t have to use every number to score, but once you skip a number in the sequence, you can’t go back. Points are scored based on how many numbers you collect in each color and players are penalized if they roll the dice and aren’t able to collect a number. The highest point total wins

the game! Besides being portable, this one also doesn’t require a lot of space – find yourself a small, flat surface to roll the dice, and it’s time to play!