The myths vs. facts of skin safety while out in the sun

Once the sun decides to starting shining for more than a few hours, we want to make sure you and your family are being Sun Smart when outside enjoying the warm weather!

Our friends at Priority Health have put together a sun safety myths vs. facts article so individuals are aware of what to believe and not believe. This article covers a wide range of myths people use including when the sun is the strongest, type of sunscreen to us, and being exposed to UV rays. Check out the full article here!

