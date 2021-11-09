The impact COVID-19 has on our mental and emotional well-being

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-We’ve heard about the impact COVID-19 has on our physical health, but what about the impact it’s had on our psychological and emotional well-being? During Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities, a panel of experts details the effects the virus continues to have not only on the public but health care professionals, individuals with pre-existing health conditions and caregivers.

Panelists include:

Leslie Dubin, Geriatric Social Worker, University of Michigan Health System; Adjunct Lecturer, University of Michigan School of Social Work.

Sheria G. Robinson-Lane, PhD., Assistant Professor, University of Michigan School of Nursing, Department of Systems, Populations and Leadership.

Lisa Dedden Cooper, AARP Michigan Manager of Advocacy

About AARP Real Possibilities

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

