The Green House Project helps seniors live meaningful lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Aging is inevitable, and for many adults, there will come a time when they must decide where they will live as they get older. During the latest episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham joins practitioners and experts detailing housing options for older adults to help them maintain their quality of life. One of these options includes a “Greenhouse”. Learn about this resource for adults and the benefits by watching the latest episode in the video player above.

Panelists include:

Robert Jenkens, Consultant, Innovations in Affordable Housing, Healthcare & Long-term Services and Supports.

Susan Ryan, Senior Director, The Green House Project

Nicole Maag (RN, NHA, CALD, COS), VP of Operation, United Methodist Retirement Communities & Porter Hills

