‘The Goldbergs’ return: Beverly surprises Murray with a 50th Birthday do-over!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of America’s funniest sitcom’s returns to ABC! “The Goldbergs” is back and the comedic family is bringing all the laughs on Wednesday, Jan. 15!

Credit: ABCANet

Murray’s 50th birthday bash!

Beverly Goldberg is on a mission to redo Murray’s 50th birthday party! After learning that Murray is one year older than she assumed, Beverly gathers the family together to plan the ultimate surprise party!

Credit: ABCANET

And as typical party planning goes-there are some individuals who are eager to celebrate, and others not so much.

When Mrs. Goldberg asks for celebration ideas, she’s met with some opposition!

>>> Here’s a snippet of the birthday bash do-over!

Will Bev pull off a *second* 50th extravaganza for Murray?! #TheGoldbergs returns tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/7nwqjrE9x9 — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) January 15, 2020

Pickleball tryouts

Party planning isn’t the only mayhem that fans of the show can expect! During Wednesday’s new episode, Coach Meller prepares Adam for pickleball tryouts. Coincidentally, Adam may actually find himself “in a pickle” because he’s non-athletic. Dun. dun. dun!

Adam Goldberg. Credit: ABCANET

Watch “The Goldbergs” on Wednesdays at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4 and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!