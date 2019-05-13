WOTV 4 Women welcomes new crew member, Melissa Keating

When it comes to our finances, sometimes we need some help along the way, like creating a budget, and how to make time to start saving.
We have a new WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Melissa Keating, from MassMutual MidMichigan to help with advice on financial services.
She’s here today to talk with us about their great partnership with Girls On the Run, Heidi Roberts is the Senior Program Manager.
MassMutual MidMichigan Girls on the Run Celebration 5K
- Saturday, May 18 – Calder Plaza
- Program starts at 8:30am
- 5K Run/Walk at 9am
- www.gotrkmc.org