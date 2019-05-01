Yoga to help improve mood and decrease anxiety Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Want to improve your mood and decrease anxiety? Try yoga. Our WOTV 4 Women Wellness Expert, Michele Fife, is here along with Annika Severson from the Mental Health Foundation to talk about our mental health and yoga.

One in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives. And In the United States, 46.4% will experience a mental illness in their lifetime.

Yoga has been recommended by the APA (American Psychological Association) as a supplementary treatment in addition to talk-therapy for depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, eating disorders, and schizophrenia.

A University of Pennsylvania study found people with major depressive disorder who do not fully respond to medication, saw a decrease in depression and anxiety after practicing Sudarshan Kriya yoga (a cyclical controlled breathing practice), while those who only took meds saw no changes.

Researchers from the Boston University Medical Center found yoga may be superior to other forms of exercise in its positive effect on mood and anxiety. Individuals demonstrated improved reaction times and accuracy on tests after a 20-minute yoga session, which was not shown in those who participated in a 20-minute aerobic exercise activity.

It is an informal meditation practice, a form of moving meditation that not only promotes physical flexibility, but also mental flexibility. It is the complete package of self-care: meditation, breath control, physical movement, provides a coping tool, and a philosophy of living.

Yoga on the Rooftop