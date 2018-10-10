Vitamin B12 – What's it all about? Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Who needs vitamin B12 supplements? Maybe you do! Vitamin B 12 is naturally found in animal based food products such as meats and milk. If you are following or starting a plant based diet you might benefit from B12 supplements. B12 is a generally common vitamin deficiency, impacting up to 15 percent of the population. There are a few health conditions that make this more likely such as Crohn's disease, celiac disease, Graves' disease, and lupus. So basically if you have digestive issues and or weak digestion you could be at risk.

B12 keeps our blood, nervous system, and heart-healthy. It fuels our brain, metabolism, affects our digestion and how we absorb food. It prevents a type of anemia that can cause fatigue and low energy.

Signs you may be B12 deficient can include:

Extreme fatigue

Lack of energy

Lack of appetite

Faintness

Headaches

Ringing in the ears

Feeling out of breath

Confusion, forgetfulness

How do I choose a supplement?

Make sure your supplement is vegan. Even if you’re not vegan, taking in animal ingredients in supplement form isn’t a good choice. Methyl vitamin B12 has been shown to be absorbed much better than other forms. You want to avoid synthetic supplements as they are more difficult for the body to absorb.

There are a ton of great options locally and you can even discuss with someone locally at Harvest Health.