Stretch and strengthen your body with Boat Reverse Table Flow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Stretch and strengthen both front and back body with this simple 2 posture Yoga flow.

Start seated. Place hands behind hips and knees bent feet hip width apart.

Inhale and lift and swing hips forward so knees line up above ankles, exhale lower hips to start.

Inhale lift legs and chest body into a “V” shape. Exhale lower hands and feet to starting.

When lifting into reverse table, you can keep the head in line with the spine, look forward or let head fall back if comfortable for your neck. Make sure your fingers point towards your hips but you can rotate the hands slightly if there is discomfort in the wrists.

For the boat posture modifications include, keeping hands on floor for better balance, holding hands behind knees to assist with lift until you are stronger, or using a strap around back of legs or feet.

At first just try breathing and moving between these two postures, then move towards holding each pose for several breaths and repeating.

Reverse tabletop pose opens the chest and tones the low back to stimulate the respiratory and endocrine systems. Reverse tabletop pose also builds arm, leg and core body strength.

Boat pose tones and strengthens the abdominal muscles, improves balance, confidence and mood. This posture can also stretch the backs of the legs if legs are kept straight upon lifting.

For more fun flows check out my Yoga DVDs on Amazon Prime or stop in to see me weekdays at OMG!Yoga in Rockford Michigan.