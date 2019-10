GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Many commercial facial masks contain clays because of their clarifying effect on the skin. Using bentonite and charcoal you can make your own customized facial mask to enjoy at home anytime.

Also called volcanic ash, bentonite clay is the remnant of volcanoes. When purchasing make sure you are buying unadulterated bentonite clay. Bentonite clay softens your skin as it smooths out bumps and clogged pores, it will also help to even out skin tone and even improve skin regeneration.