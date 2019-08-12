Healthy scalp, healthy hair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Treat your hair and scalp to some Ayurveda. Summer weather can be hard on hair.

Hair can become dry, frizzy or split from too much time at the beach, pool or even too much sun. Ayurveda is here to help. Oiling your scalp will not only leave your locks looking better, it is also very calming to the mind and will help to promote a better-quality sleep. Before bed, try a gentle scalp massage using 2-3 tablespoons of organic coconut, almond, olive, sesame OR castor oil with a drop or two of lavender, rose, or jasmine essential oils.

I like to massage the oil first into my scalp and then through my hair to the ends and then fashion it into a top knot bun for sleep. The scalp massage and oil will nourish your hair, relax your mind, and stimulate circulation. Leave the oil on overnight and when you are ready to wash it out in the morning, massage your shampoo into the scalp first and gently distribute through the hair before you get it wet. This will give the shampoo an opportunity to create a lather without being blocked by the oil and water.

I try to enjoy this ritual once per week to keep my hair healthy, strong and looking great. Find more information about Ayurveda on my website- michelefife.com