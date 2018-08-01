Graceful aging and beautiful skin with Moth Bean Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Michigan summers are the best and if you are like me you have been spending the majority of your time outdoors. That is exactly why now is the perfect time to protect and rejuvenate your skin.

I prefer to use non-toxic skin preparations, so I would like to introduce you to natures retinol – moth bean extract!

Moth Bean is an extract derived from a drought resistant plant native to India and because of its drought resistant properties (producing protein-rich seedpods), Moth Bean is known to be as effective in anti-aging products as synthetic retinols.

As we age, our collagen production and cell turnover decreases. This can leave the skin looking dull over time. Moth Bean extract penetrates the skin where it works on a molecular level to re-start the production of collagen and encourages rapid cell renewal without the side effects of a synthetic retinol.

Your skin will be refreshed and glowing and even smoother after just a few months of daily use. You can find this ingredient and many natural products available online and in stores. I have even found a Michigan based company – Dirty Girl Farms that offers this in their product line.