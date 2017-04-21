Gazelle Girl: last minute details before you hit the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is a few days away from taking over the streets of Grand Rapids! This is a race that empowers women, and raises money for organizations that support women and girls. Holly Visser, Gazelle Girl Race Director, joined eightWest to talk about last minute details! What are you wearing to the race? Hear Holly’s tips by watching the video above.

Gazelle Girl is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.

Heather Koetsier is on the road to run the Gazelle Girl 10K. After being awarded the Sole Sisters scholarship, which helps with training and support, Heather has been training week by week in order to cross the finish line! Below is her final update…

Race day