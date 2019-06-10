Easy, yummy coconut popsicles

Healthy fats, naturally sweetened, juicy and cooling treat summer. Although I enjoy a plant based diet, I love cool creamy treats in the summer. Here is a quick and easy recipe for you to enjoy guilt free all summer long. Dairy free and delicious you can whip these up in minutes and enjoy after freezing.
All you need –
- 1 can Coconut Milk
- 1 cup of organic fruit. *fresh or frozen. I love the organic and locally sourced brand from Harvest Health if fresh fruits are not in season.
- 2 TBSP pure maple syrup – or to taste!
Simply throw all of this in your blender and mix well. Pour mixture in to your selected molds, freeze for about 8 hours. To unmold, briefly dip the mold in hot water a few times just until the pops can be pulled out. Enjoy!
*about 130 calories per popsicle.