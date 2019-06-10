Easy, yummy coconut popsicles

We wait all winter to get outside and enjoy the Michigan sun, so it is important to care for your skin both before and after exposure to the elements. I have a great recipe that you can make easily at home with a short list of ingredients. Save yourself some $$$ by making this recipe and you will have the materials on hand to make several bottles for yourself and others.

This spray cools the skin on contact and will alleviate the discomfort of sun-exposed skin. It is safe to use on your face and body, safe for kids. You can also use this just as a facial mister for whenever your skin feels tight, dull or just needs a little pick me up. Your skin will be hydrated and moisturized while promoting a healing reaction.