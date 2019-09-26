DIY charcoal mask for fast detox

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Many commercial facial masks contain clays because of their clarifying effect on the skin. Using bentonite and charcoal you can make your own customized facial mask to enjoy at home anytime.

Also called volcanic ash, bentonite clay is the remnant of volcanoes. When purchasing make sure you are buying unadulterated bentonite clay. Bentonite clay softens your skin as it smooths out bumps and clogged pores, it will also help to even out skin tone and even improve skin regeneration.

The charcoal used for skin care is what’s known as activated charcoal. Activated charcoal has been around for years and is commonly used in the emergency room as a treatment for accidental poisonings and overdoses due to its strong absorption quality. It works similarly on your skin by drawing bacteria, toxins, chemicals, dirt, oil, and other micro-particles to the surface of the skin and then absorbing them.

I am using a few drops of the following essential oils in this facemask but other beneficial oils to consider include:

Lavender – calming, antibacterial, moisturizing and healing to skin.

Frankincense – a powerful astringent, helps to protect skin cells.

Lemongrass – antifungal and anti-inflammatory

More essential oils with skin-detoxifying properties: tangerine, juniper berry, orange, cypress, lemon, rosemary, mint, myrrh, and lime.

Ingredients:

1 TBSP bentonite clay

1 TBSP activated charcoal

1 TBSP rosewater

2 drops grapefruit essential oil – energizing fragrance with antibacterial and antioxidant

1 drop frankincense essential oil – a powerful astringent, helps to protect skin cells.

1 drop tea tree oil – healing to skin

Combine the ingredients in a bowl

Stir until you get a thicker paste, add more rosewater if necessary. Apply and let the clay and charcoal mask sit about 20 minutes then rinse off with cool to tepid water. Enjoy your fresh face!