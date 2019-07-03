DIY bug bite relief

This time of year we’re all about spending time outside in our backyards, camping trips, summer concerts. We’ve got so many great things going on! All that outdoor activity can lead to bug bites — we’re talking pain, itching, and swelling so we went searching for some relief for that a bug bite soother that’s all natural. WOTV 4 Women Crew Member Michele Fife is showing us how easy it is to make — right in our very own kitchen!

Bug Bite Relief

Essential oils – Lavender, Tea Tree and Peppermint

Carrier Oil – Jojoba, Grapeseed, Almond, Avocado – all good choices, pick ONE!

Distilled Water / Witch Hazel

1 Roller bottle

Mix 10 drops each essential oil with carrier oil and witch hazel then transfer to your bottle. You can easily double, triple, etc. this recipe and make several bottles at once. Great to store in multiple locations or a creative and thoughtful gift.

About the OILS ~

Lavender – Mood-improving and calming, lavender oil can also help reduce the pain and itchiness of bug bites.

Tea Tree – Tea tree oil helps prevent bacteria and other microbes from growing in a bug bite. This reduces the risk of infection, GREAT for children who cannot resist scratching. Research shows that tea tree oil acts as a natural antihistamine reducing the activity of the body’s histamine receptors, which can play a role in allergic reactions and itching. This may reduce swelling and itchiness.