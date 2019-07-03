Cool things down with Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus is commonly grown in homes and gardens for their attractive flowers. They do not offer a fragrance and the plant bears no fruit, but they possess great medicinal value and the red flowers are widely used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine.

Modern research demonstrates that hibiscus is enriched with antioxidants, loads of vitamin C, linolenic acid, flavonoids, anthocyanins, malic acid and pectin. The taste of hibiscus flower is sweet and it has an astringent quality. Hibiscus tea has a cooling effect on your liver & blood, helping to purge hot bile from the gall bladder. This helps your liver complete a natural spring detox cycle. This is your perfect warm weather drink to great health!

You can buy loose hibiscus to make tea, buy organic Hibiscus tea bags OR even grow and harvest your own.

Here is a brand that I like – Traditional Medicinals Hibiscus Tea. You can find this locally at Harvest Health Foods.

Here is my recipe for a Hibiscus Watermelon Cooler –

Hibiscus Watermelon Lime Cooler

Makes 2 quarts

4 cups filtered or purified water

1/2 cup dried hibiscus (4 hibiscus tea bags)

4 cups fresh watermelon juice (see note below)

1/4 cup raw cane sugar (or other preferred natural sweetener)

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil and pour over the dried hibiscus. Allow to steep for 5-8 minutes.

Make the watermelon juice. Remove the seeds from the watermelon and cut the flesh into cubes. Add about 5-6 cups of cubed watermelon to your blender and process until smooth.

Strain the hibiscus tea, add sweetener of your choice. Stir until dissolved.

Once the tea is cooled add to the watermelon juice and add the lime juice. Give it all a good stir and taste. Add more sweetener, as necessary. Serve chilled with optional lime wedge.