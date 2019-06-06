Wellness

After sun skin care: DIY skin mister to try this summer

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:19 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - We wait all winter to get outside and enjoy the Michigan sun, so it is important to care for your skin both before and after exposure to the elements.  I have a great recipe that you can make easily at home with a short list of ingredients.  Save yourself some $$$ by making this recipe and you will have the materials on hand to make several bottles for yourself and others.

This spray cools the skin on contact and will alleviate the discomfort of sun-exposed skin. It is safe to use on your face and body, safe for kids.  You can also use this just as a facial mister for whenever your skin feels tight, dull or just needs a little pick me up.  Your skin will be hydrated and moisturized while promoting a healing reaction.

AFTER SUN SPRAY SUPPLIES

  • 4oz glass bottle with spray mister
  • 1-2 Tbsp aloe vera gel
  • 1 TBSP avocado oil
  • 10 drops lavender essential oil
  • 10 drops peppermint essential oil
  • ½ cup witch hazel OR rose water (OR BOTH!)

I mix all of this together in a large sized glass measuring cup.  Then I can easily pour it into any size bottle for use.  Hope that you enjoy!

About Michele Fife

Michele Fife is the WOTV 4 Women wellness expert focusing on natural health and Yoga. She is an Ayurvedic Yoga Therapist and Nutritionist and sees clients at her office and Yoga studio - OMG!Yoga in downtown Rockford.

