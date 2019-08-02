A healthy sports drink – you can make yourself

Sports drinks are all the rage, providing hydration and energy during workouts or any kind of strenuous activity. They’re often thought to improve performance and endurance. But we all know, some sports drinks are definitely better than others. If you want to keep it healthy, nothing is better than mixing it up in your own kitchen — that way you know what ingredients are inside. So, we asked WOTV 4 Women Crew Member Michele Fife to come up with an easy sports drink recipe, take a look!
Sports Drink Recipe
1 cup coconut water
1 cup filtered water
1 tablespoon raw honey
1 lemon or 1.5 limes (squeezed juice)
1/8 teaspoon unprocessed sea salt
Mix chill and serve