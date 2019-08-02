Wellness

A healthy sports drink – you can make yourself

Wellness

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sports drinks are all the rage, providing hydration and energy during workouts or any kind of strenuous activity. They’re often thought to improve performance and endurance. But we all know, some sports drinks are definitely better than others. If you want to keep it healthy, nothing is better than mixing it up in your own kitchen — that way you know what ingredients are inside. So, we asked WOTV 4 Women Crew Member Michele Fife to come up with an easy sports drink recipe, take a look!

Sports Drink  Recipe

1 cup coconut water
1 cup filtered water
1 tablespoon raw honey
1 lemon or 1.5 limes (squeezed juice)
1/8 teaspoon unprocessed sea salt

Mix chill and serve

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

About Michele Fife

More Wellness

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon