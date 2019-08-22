6 ways to use coconut oil

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer season is coconut oil season. You may already be using the healthy fats of coconut oil in your cooking but there is much more to this super food than that. Its unique combination of fatty acids can have positive effects on your health in a variety of ways including fat loss, better brain function and various other impressive benefits, both internal and external.

Coconut oil can also be protective for your skin and hair and is effective as a weak sunscreen with a natural SPF of about 4, blocking about 20% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Use it as a hair mask or oil treatment.

You can also use it to moisturize and nourish skin from head to toe.

Use for “oil pulling” to promote better dental health.

Natural antioxidant properties make it perfect for preventing wrinkles.

Coconut oil has a “cooling” effect on the skin. This makes it great for soothing minor skin irritations and burns.

Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory and can assist in the treatment of acne.

When choosing a good oil look for organic and virgin coconut oil.