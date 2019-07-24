2 minute mini yoga pick me up

This time of year we're all about spending time outside in our backyards, camping trips, summer concerts. We've got so many great things going on! All that outdoor activity can lead to bug bites -- we're talking pain, itching, and swelling so we went searching for some relief for that a bug bite soother that's all natural. WOTV 4 Women Crew Member Michele Fife is showing us how easy it is to make -- right in our very own kitchen!

Mix 10 drops each essential oil with carrier oil and witch hazel then transfer to your bottle. You can easily double, triple, etc. this recipe and make several bottles at once. Great to store in multiple locations or a creative and thoughtful gift.