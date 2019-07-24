2 minute mini yoga pick me up

Need a break? Feeling stressed and tense?
Take a 2 minute Yoga break and release tension from back neck and shoulders.
Studies have shown that taking even a brief Yoga break will promote physical and mental health. Low-intensity exercise increases your body’s energy levels, and are ideal for counteracting fatigue. Conscious movement of this nature keeps the nervous system healthy. So by taking a Yoga break you will enhance brain function and reduces the risk of anxiety, stress, and depression. Give it a try.
- Stand up.
- Next, inhale your arms up over your head gazing upwards.
- Exhale arms lower and behind you lacing fingers.
- Inhale stretch arms up and back lift chest and chin.
- Exhale fold forward, knees bent as needed, arms upward.
- Inhale and exhale HERE.
- Inhale release laced fingers return to standing arms overhead.
- Exhale lower arms by sides.
- Repeat this as you like until you feel energized, clear and calm.