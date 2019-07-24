Wellness

2 minute mini yoga pick me up

by: Michele Fife

Need a break?  Feeling stressed and tense?

Take a 2 minute Yoga break and release tension from back neck and shoulders.

Studies have shown that taking even a brief Yoga break will promote physical and mental health.  Low-intensity exercise increases your body’s energy levels, and are ideal for counteracting fatigue.  Conscious movement of this nature keeps the nervous system healthy. So by taking a Yoga break you will enhance brain function and reduces the risk of anxiety, stress, and depression.  Give it a try.

  • Stand up.
  • Next, inhale your arms up over your head gazing upwards.
  • Exhale arms lower and behind you lacing fingers.
  • Inhale stretch arms up and back lift chest and chin.
  • Exhale fold forward, knees bent as needed, arms upward.
  • Inhale and exhale HERE.
  • Inhale release laced fingers return to standing arms overhead.
  • Exhale lower arms by sides. 
  • Repeat this as you like until you feel energized, clear and calm.

