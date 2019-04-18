How to limit screen time for yourself and your children Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - When you receive your first usage report, you should probably take a seat. If you’re like most people, you’ll be blown away by amount of time you spend on your screen. At least I was.

Luckily, Apple has come up with a solution to the problem! Curb your phone addiction and begin to experience more of what life has to offer by setting up daily limits where you see fit. And, if you have children, this is an easy way to take back control.

Creating screen time limitations for yourself or your child

To change your Allowed Apps:

Go to Settings > Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Enter your Screen Time passcode. Tap Allowed Apps. Select the apps that you want to allow.

I recently set my social networking category to 1hour a day. Now, that might seem like a lot to some people and nothing to others, but that's my goal. In the few weeks I've been doing it, it's opened my eyes to how much time I've wasted staring at a screen. I've also felt my confidence rise, as I spend less time on social media.