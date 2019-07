When you receive your first usage report, you should probably take a seat. If you’re like most people, you’ll be blown away by amount of time you spend on your screen. At least I was.

Luckily, Apple has come up with a solution to the problem! Curb your phone addiction and begin to experience more of what life has to offer by setting up daily limits where you see fit. And, if you have children, this is an easy way to take back control.