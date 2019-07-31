Delivery apps to keep you on your couch

Mobility is an issue for some seniors who are disabled, suffer from chronic pain, Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Or, if you’re like me, mobility is an issue when you’ve already made an executive decision to have the laziest Sunday in the history of lazy Sundays. Luckily, as long as you have a laptop or smart phone handy, your grocery and shopping needs are just a click away.

By now, you’ve probably heard of “Shipt” – an internet based delivery service. On the app, you can scroll through aisles and then have a personal shopper bring the items to your door!

But there are many more delivery services to help you with your everyday needs. Here are two I love:

Uber Eats

Restaurants you love, delivered to you! Sure, there might be a pricey delivery fee sometimes — but when I finally put my feet up and turn on my show, ANYTHING is worth it!

Winc

Get four hand crafted bottles of wine delivered to your door — only for $39! If you love sipping on wine, but hate the hassle of finding the right bottle, this might be the app for you!