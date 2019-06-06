Stunning unit for sale in Downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Take a look at this stunning unit for sale on the NE corner of Union Square in Downtown Grand Rapids.
This 2 story Penthouse is an unparalleled example of contemporary style, function & versatility that downtown buyers look for in a living space.
Check out this video for a FULL TOUR of the space and building amenities such as the ROOFTOP POOL.
The photos below are simply a teaser... Click here -> video
Who do you know that is looking for a condo in the heart of downtown? Let's make it happen in time for summer!
Walkability to Butcher's Union, Bridge Street Market, The Knickerbocker and many more landmarks!
Condo Features:
- Two Private Balconies
- FULL size In Unit laundry
- 2 beds, 2 baths
- Polished contemporary concrete floors
- Bamboo floors
- Caesarstone countertops
- An imported Italian staircase
- Maax Urban soaking tub w/ a cascading waterfall in the master suite
- One-of-the-kind ceiling suspended gas Orb Stainless modern fireplace
Call/Text/Email Rachel Major today for a private showing!
(616) 430-0807 or rachelmajor@kw.com