Worried about caregiving in winter weather? Samaritas Senior Living can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- November will be here before we know it, which also means that colder temperatures are on its way! As we prepare to transition from Fall into winter, it is important to determine how the older adults in our lives will be cared for.

Colder months carry harsh weather that can make simple daily tasks like shoveling and salting driveways and sidewalks, taking out the garbage and driving extremely difficult for seniors.

On top of caring for aging adults, trying to tend to our individual lives while caregiving can be tiresome, challenging and overwhelming.

This is where Samaritas Senior Living can help! We understand that caregiving is not easy, therefore, we encourage you to let us take some of the worry out of your day and weight off of your shoulders. Our senior living community is dedicated to making the approaching winter season easier to maneuver for seniors by providing shoveling, grocery delivery, regular check-ins, and transportation to doctors’ appointments for our residents.

We would love to have your loved ones join us this season. Learn more about our community and available services on Samaritas.org.

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids)