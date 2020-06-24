What we’ve learned from staying indoors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s been about four months since life as we know it was considered normal. While social distancing and self-isolation have limited our interactions with our loved ones, coworkers, and community, it’s also provided us with ample time to self-reflect.

Have you noticed that you’re not able to complete everyday tasks with ease like you use to? Do you feel alone, unassisted, and excluded from the world? If you find that your current living situation isn’t as convenient as it once was, then it may be time to move into a senior living community.

Why should I move into a senior living community?

Samaritas Senior Living offers a variety of housing options that cater to your specific needs!

Maybe you’re someone who doesn’t need much assistance but loves to fellowship with other people. If this is ringing a bell, then we highly recommend our cottages! This housing option rests in a scenic wooded community and is the perfect fit for independent seniors. This means that you can enjoy living in your own home while maintaining self-sufficiency and being included in a community.

Or, maybe your someone who isn’t self-dependent and can use a bit of support. If you find that you require additional help, then we recommended our assisted living services.

These options are just two of the many living choices that we offer! To learn more information and to find the perfect living arrangement to accompany your needs, visit Samaritas.org!