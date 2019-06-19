What is Skilled Nursing?

Senior Living can be hard to navigate at times. It’s important to understand what’s offered.

Our programs are always evolving to better meet the goals of our residents; our expert clinical teams will help evaluate individual needs to determine what program will best meet your needs while also allowing for the most independence possible. As your needs change, Samaritas Senior Living will help guide you and ensure successful transitions of care.

Skilled Nursing if offered at our community, The Lodge. For seniors who require continuous nursing care, our skilled nurses provide physical, emotional and spiritual support. Residents are given opportunities to be as independent as possible with the assurance of care from our licensed staff members. This is one of many programs offered at Samaritas Senior Living. As a Life Plan Community, we are proud to offer many levels of care. You will be sure to find your best fit amongst Independent Living, Thrive, Catered Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation or Home Health.