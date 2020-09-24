What is skilled nursing and the benefits?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Senior living can be challenging to navigate at times. When determining which type of care is most suitable for yourself or a loved one, it’s crucial to do your research by becoming familiar with offered services.

Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids provides skilled nursing. This service is the perfect option for residents in need of continuous care. If you find yourself in need of physical, emotional, and spiritual support in a compassionate and empowering environment, then Samaritas is for you!

Three of our skilled nursing communities offer some of the best rehabilitation therapy in Michigan to get you back to being the best you can be as quickly as possible. In our program, residents can be as independent as possible with the assurance of care from our licensed staff members.

So if you or a loved one is ready to get back on your feet and receive the care you need, visit Samaritas.org.

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living)