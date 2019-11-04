Valerie Cook is the WOTV 4 Women crew member focused on Senior Living. Valerie works at Samaritas Senior Living to help bridge the gap between the hospital system and the senior living community. She says the best part of her job is supporting older adults and their families figure out the many facets of senior care and living.

Valerie is very committed to the West Michigan community. She is an ambassador with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber, a board member of the Wyoming/Kentwood Chamber, Gilda’s Club Walk committee, Council on Aging, and Caregiver Source Network.

As a working professional with a young child and an aging parent herself, Valerie understands and is ready to help.

“I’m here to listen and to help in any way that I can. I have been in senior care services for over five years, and have many connections that can help families in West Michigan,” said Valerie. In her free time Valerie enjoys reading, gardening, and spending time with her daughter, family and friends.