Summer safety for seniors

It’s finally summer here in Grand Rapids! Make sure you are drinking plenty of water. Often times, dehydration is a side effect of medications taken by seniors. Combine that with excessive heat and you could be in trouble!

Don’t think that by living in a senior community you won’t get to enjoy Michigan summers. Our residents are constantly enjoying what Michigan has to offer this time of year. Some favorites are; Holland State Park trip, Ada Music on the Lawn, Shipshewana and Saugatuck.

We have a lot of outdoor activities here on our campus! Residents can choose to eat meals or just enjoy the sunshine on our patio. There is a Wellness Walk that is exactly one mile when you walk around our campus. We also have a Gardening Club who is planting herbs, veggies and flowers Get out and enjoy the sunshine while getting your steps in!