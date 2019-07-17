Senior Living

Summer safety for seniors

Senior Living

by: Jana Broughten

Posted: / Updated:

It’s finally summer here in Grand Rapids! Make sure you are drinking plenty of water. Often times, dehydration is a side effect of medications taken by seniors. Combine that with excessive heat and you could be in trouble!

Don’t think that by living in a senior community you won’t get to enjoy Michigan summers. Our residents are constantly enjoying what Michigan has to offer this time of year. Some favorites are; Holland State Park trip, Ada Music on the Lawn, Shipshewana and Saugatuck.

We have a lot of outdoor activities here on our campus! Residents can choose to eat meals or just enjoy the sunshine on our patio. There is a Wellness Walk that is exactly one mile when you walk around our campus. We also have a Gardening Club who is planting herbs, veggies and flowers Get out and enjoy the sunshine while getting your steps in!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jana Broughton

More Senior Living

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon