Simple yet effective ways to stay connected with your loved ones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Quarantine. Isolation. Social distancing. Yes, it’s important to adhere to these precautions to preserve our health, but if you’re like most people right now, then you miss your family and friends!

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the smallest things sometimes matter the most! Who knew that a quick phone call to a loved one could mean the entire world!

During this time of uncertainty, many families are actively seeking ways to stay connected with those they love, especially when it comes to contacting older adults. If you find that you haven’t seen nor heard from any older adults in your life or realize that they aren’t able to do as many things as they used to before, then take a few minutes out of your day to reach out.

You’d be amazed at what simple acts of thoughtfulness and kindness can do for a loved one during this challenging time.

Every day, Samaritas strives to make our residents feel appreciated, cared for, and content. We’ve been able to keep our community uplifted by providing opportunities to fellowship safely, receive visits from family members, and participate in fun activities to stay occupied.

Our External Referral Development Specialist, Valarie Cook, joined WOTV Reporter, Morgan Poole, to discuss all of the wonderful resources that Samaritas has implemented to make our residents feel happy and safe. Take a look below.

If you’re looking for simple and effective ways to connect with a loved one, here are a few tips.