Samaritas: Moving into a new facility ? Here are suggested items to bring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Moving into a new environment may not always be easy, but it also doesn’t have to be stressful!

If you plan on moving yourself, a friend, or family member into a memory care facility, then it’s important to become aware of suggested move in items.

credit: gettyimages

First, contact your memory care facility to see what furnishings and items are provided. In addition, be sure to inquire about suggested items to bring.

At Samaritas Senior Living, rooms are partially furnished. While we provide several items for residents in our community, we want to ensure that all residents feel at home.

We suggest downsizing by bringing a few home items into the new apartment. These items can include recliner chairs, family photos, and personal bedding to ensure that the new living space feels comfortable!

credit: gettyimages

With these tips, we hope that you or a loved one enjoys your stay at our memory care facility.

For more information and tips regarding downsizing and moving, visit or call Samaritas Senior Living today!

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living)