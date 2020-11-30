Samaritas is ‘transforming entire communities one life at a time’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Since 1934, Samaritas has worked diligently to foster positive change throughout the Michigan community. 86 years later, our mission of serving people as an expression of the love of Christ” remains the same.

Samaritas is one of the largest faith-based non-profits in our state, serving over 20,000 people through assisted living, foster care, adoption, refugee and transitional home services.

Our mission combined with our vision of “connecting people with families and communities and empowering them to live their lives to the fullest” furthers our ability to create a ripple effect of transformation. We are honored to be the rocks that start the ripple.

For more information on our mission, vision and core values, visit Samaritas.org.

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids).