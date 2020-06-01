Samaritas is helping seniors maintain independence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we age, the ability to maintain our independence becomes increasingly important. Unfortunately, age-related barriers may hinder us from being fully capable of completing everyday tasks or caring for our own well-being. This is why Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids wants to help!

You may ask yourself, “Why should I move into a senior living community when I can do so much on my own?”

Samaritas wants you to know that making the transition into our community doesn’t mean that your independence will be compromised! In fact, we have various active residents who work, volunteer and drive, but find comfort in knowing that they will be taken care of as they continue to age.

If you’re uncertain about moving into our community, then consider our cottages! This housing option is set in a scenic wooded community and is highly recommended for independent seniors. In our cottages, you can enjoy all of the benefits of living in your own home without all the upkeep and have complete access to our amenities while being self-sufficient.

We would be happy to have you join us! Learn more our resources and services at samaritas.org and feel free to take a virtual tour of the cottages here:

https://www.samaritas.org/Senior-Living/Locations/Grand-Rapids/Virtual-Tour

(Sponsored by Samaritas)