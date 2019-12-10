Closings & Delays
Samaritas: helping others this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year we’re all looking to make a difference and you can give of your time, talents or even offer financial support to help so many families, children and refugees in foster care. Today we have Joel Lautenbach from Samaritas in studio with us.

Giving Gifts to Kids at Samaritas

  • Drop-off locations
  • 207 East Fulton, Grand Rapids (4th Floor)
  • 2000 32nd Street SE, Grand Rapids

To make a gift to help children and teens in the foster care or refugee program

  • Call: 616.284.5704
  • samaritas.org

