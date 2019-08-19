Samaritas helping kids get back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe, but school starts today for many students in West Michigan. As exciting as it may be for many kids, starting a new school year can also bring on new stress.

Residents at Samaritas Senior Living believe that having a new backpack and school supplies shouldn’t be one of those stresses, so they did something really special for local kids in the foster care system. Take a look.

When you think of a stone thrown into a pond and the ripple effect it causes, it may seem like a simple thing. But sending a kids off to school with a backpack full of everything they need, just like the other kids, it creates a ripple of self-esteem and determination. It’s really the gift that keeps on giving.

What an impactful way to combine multi-generations for a fantastic cause! The packing took place at Samaritas, in the Lodge, which provides memory care, long term skilled nursing and short term rehabilitation. Samaritas offers many different programs in our community from foster care to senior living. For more information you can give them a call at 616-452-5900 or visit them online.